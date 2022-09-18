Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Boosted by VERITY Wealth Advisors

VERITY Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 21.7% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $22,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $1.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $194.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,966,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,491,683. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $181.67 and a 12 month high of $244.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $202.50 and its 200 day moving average is $206.30.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.