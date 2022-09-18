Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Fusion Family Wealth LLC

Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 331,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,276 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 16.5% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $114,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $427,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $23,659,000. Smart Money Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $227,508,000. Finally, Geometric Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $355.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $370.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $377.81. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.24 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

