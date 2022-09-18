Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by FC Advisory LLC

FC Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Systelligence LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $185.97 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.62 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.73.

