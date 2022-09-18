Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Acquired by Fusion Family Wealth LLC

Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up about 1.2% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,277,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,146,000 after purchasing an additional 903,819 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,097,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,494,000 after purchasing an additional 637,271 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4,957.2% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,772,000 after purchasing an additional 158,779 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 396,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,638,000 after purchasing an additional 148,079 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,956,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,916,000 after purchasing an additional 144,983 shares during the period.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $177.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.32. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $166.09 and a twelve month high of $222.59.
About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
