Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Acquired by Fusion Family Wealth LLC

Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up about 1.2% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,277,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,146,000 after purchasing an additional 903,819 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,097,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,494,000 after purchasing an additional 637,271 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4,957.2% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,772,000 after purchasing an additional 158,779 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 396,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,638,000 after purchasing an additional 148,079 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,956,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,916,000 after purchasing an additional 144,983 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $177.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.32. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $166.09 and a twelve month high of $222.59.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.