Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stake Trimmed by FC Advisory LLC

FC Advisory LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 134,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,594 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up 5.0% of FC Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $10,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIV. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,704,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 28.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,525,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,704,000 after acquiring an additional 772,952 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2,108.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 575,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,120,000 after acquiring an additional 549,287 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,430.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 556,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,549,000 after purchasing an additional 519,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,699,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,790,000 after purchasing an additional 363,726 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSEARCA BIV opened at $75.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.89. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.19 and a 52-week high of $90.65.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
