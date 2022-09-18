Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Holdings Boosted by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,874 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 1.0% of Brookstone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.06% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $44,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,470,000 after buying an additional 8,574 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 14,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $232.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $245.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.89. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $213.19 and a 12-month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

