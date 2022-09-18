Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Greenspring Advisors LLC

Greenspring Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,286 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 0.4% of Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank OZK grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

VEA stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.56. 18,248,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,604,059. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.62. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $53.04.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.