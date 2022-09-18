Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 2.7% of FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $11,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after purchasing an additional 344,832 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after purchasing an additional 224,856 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,935,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,478,000 after purchasing an additional 27,942 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,541,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,952,000 after purchasing an additional 188,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,265,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,467,000 after purchasing an additional 99,864 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG stock traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $145.68. 1,296,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670,635. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $137.50 and a twelve month high of $172.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.51.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

