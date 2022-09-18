USDJ Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (USDJ)

USDJ (USDJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. USDJ has a market capitalization of $14.81 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, USDJ has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One USDJ coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004983 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About USDJ

USDJ’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST. USDJ’s official website is www.djed.network/#/?utm_source=coincodex.

USDJ Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

