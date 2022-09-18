Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to “Market Perform”

Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $230.00 price objective on the railroad operator’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $234.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on UNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Union Pacific from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Union Pacific from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $247.22.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $212.00 on Wednesday. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $225.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.93. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

