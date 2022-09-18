Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stake Decreased by Paradiem LLC

Paradiem LLC cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for 1.6% of Paradiem LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ford Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in Union Pacific by 0.4% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,227 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Trading Down 2.9 %

UNP stock traded down $6.36 on Friday, hitting $212.00. 7,984,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,419,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.22.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.