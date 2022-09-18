UMA Trading 10.6% Lower This Week (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. UMA has a total market capitalization of $173.47 million and approximately $6.44 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UMA has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One UMA coin can now be bought for approximately $2.52 or 0.00012793 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00111995 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005085 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005085 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.43 or 0.00841155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

UMA Coin Profile

UMA’s launch date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 108,858,567 coins and its circulating supply is 68,947,415 coins. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org. UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project.

Buying and Selling UMA

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA, or Universal Market Access, is a protocol for the creation of synthetic assets based on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. UMA was launched in December 2018. Synthetic assets are a class of assets that represent different, underlying assets and have the same value. UMA specifically enables its users to design and create self-executing, self-enforcing financial contracts secured by economic incentives and run them on Ethereum’s blockchain. In essence, UMA allows counterparties to digitize and automate any real-world financial derivatives, such as futures, contracts for differences (CFDs) or total return swaps. It also enables the creation of self-fulfilling derivative contracts based on digital assets, like other cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

