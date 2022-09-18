Ultra 24 Hour Volume Hits $705,736.00 (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One Ultra coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001965 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ultra has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $117.37 million and approximately $705,736.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,666.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.90 or 0.00589338 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.42 or 0.00256359 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00051375 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000856 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004795 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000067 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 coins. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io.

Ultra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. Telegram | YouTube “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

