UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on UCBJF. Jefferies Financial Group lowered UCB from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on UCB from €120.00 ($122.45) to €111.00 ($113.27) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded UCB from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on UCB from €110.00 ($112.24) to €105.00 ($107.14) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on UCB from €110.00 ($112.24) to €90.00 ($91.84) in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.71.

UCB Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS UCBJF opened at $73.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. UCB has a fifty-two week low of $68.96 and a fifty-two week high of $122.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.23.

About UCB

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

