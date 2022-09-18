UBS Group Analysts Give Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) a €2.60 Price Target

UBS Group set a €2.60 ($2.65) target price on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on O2D. Berenberg Bank set a €2.00 ($2.04) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Warburg Research set a €2.80 ($2.86) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. set a €3.50 ($3.57) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.57) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($3.67) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Telefónica Deutschland Price Performance

O2D stock opened at €2.37 ($2.42) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €2.63 and a 200-day moving average of €2.70. Telefónica Deutschland has a 12-month low of €2.22 ($2.26) and a 12-month high of €3.03 ($3.09). The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.57. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75.

Telefónica Deutschland Company Profile

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

