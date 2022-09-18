UBS Group Analysts Give Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) a $185.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $181.52.

Shares of AAPL opened at $150.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23. Apple has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 5,935.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229,929 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 5,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Apple by 18,263.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

