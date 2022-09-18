Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) PT Lowered to $105.00 at BTIG Research

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BTIG Research from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TWLO. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $245.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $245.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Argus downgraded shares of Twilio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $154.84.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $73.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.58. Twilio has a one year low of $64.29 and a one year high of $373.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.51). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Twilio will post -4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $283,497.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,722,855.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $130,202.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,812,602.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $283,497.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,722,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,496 shares of company stock worth $1,057,136 in the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Nwam LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $369,000. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Twilio by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 22,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

