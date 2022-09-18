TurtleNetwork (TN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $111.00

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Over the last seven days, TurtleNetwork has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. TurtleNetwork has a market capitalization of $190,982.36 and approximately $111.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TurtleNetwork coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00086641 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00076219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00020232 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00029319 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00007520 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000269 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Coin Profile

TurtleNetwork (CRYPTO:TN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. The official message board for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu.

Buying and Selling TurtleNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

