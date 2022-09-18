Truist Financial Boosts Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Price Target to $58.00

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th.

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $51.04 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.29. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Glacier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $44.43 and a 52 week high of $60.69.

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The business had revenue of $221.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.85 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 9.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 51.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.4% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 224,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 6.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $440,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 883,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,070,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 751,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,550,000 after acquiring an additional 20,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

