Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 3,203 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,203 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 24,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 12,993 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 112,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 53,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 38,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of C opened at $48.11 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.44 and a 52 week high of $73.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $93.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.03.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.19.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Stories

