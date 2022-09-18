Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 285 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management cut its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,947 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in PayPal during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 100.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 82.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $94.00 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $282.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.86. The company has a market cap of $108.71 billion, a PE ratio of 54.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PayPal from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.93.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

