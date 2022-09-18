Triangle Securities Wealth Management Purchases 784 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $858,734,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,953,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,276,099,000 after buying an additional 1,969,898 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 238.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,780,000 after buying an additional 846,290 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.5% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,093,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,403,000 after buying an additional 525,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 832,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,688,000 after buying an additional 496,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $830,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510 in the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of EL opened at $239.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.39 and a 1-year high of $374.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.65.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

