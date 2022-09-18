Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $1.69 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $378,000. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 60,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,665,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 117,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $1,532,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance
Shares of MRK stock opened at $87.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.45 and its 200-day moving average is $87.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $95.72.
Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 42.27%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.28.
Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile
Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.
