Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $1.48 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,810 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Redburn Partners lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.75.

Comcast stock opened at $34.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.75. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $33.41 and a 12 month high of $57.96. The company has a market capitalization of $152.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.90.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

