TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ TCON opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.41. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $4.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.04.

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 841,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.31 per share, with a total value of $1,103,005.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,776,589 shares in the company, valued at $4,947,331.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired a total of 872,849 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,748 over the last ninety days. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 57,174 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 52.93% of the company’s stock.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.