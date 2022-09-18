TPG Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.18. 5,800,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,942,652. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.97 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.21.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.70%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $235,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 862,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,196,304. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $235,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 862,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,196,304. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,423 shares of company stock valued at $9,660,717 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

