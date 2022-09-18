TPG Financial Advisors LLC Has $838,000 Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 101.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,202 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Resource Council boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 147.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 3,692 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,053 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $462,000. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 33,829 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.12. 8,000,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,698,249. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.53 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen cut their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup raised NIKE to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $130.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.42.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.