TPG Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 346,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,247 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 5.9% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. TPG Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $12,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 775.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.40. 3,676,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,554,873. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $35.62 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.32.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

