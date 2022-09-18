Toast (NYSE:TOST) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

TOST has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Toast from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Toast from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Toast from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Toast from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.59.

Toast Stock Down 5.9 %

TOST opened at $19.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.22. Toast has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $69.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Mark J. Hawkins sold 52,790 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $1,099,087.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,625.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Mark J. Hawkins sold 52,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $1,099,087.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,625.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 2,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $36,700.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,975,879.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,412,709 shares of company stock valued at $52,264,823 over the last quarter. 20.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Toast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $561,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Toast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $474,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Toast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $373,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Toast by 270.3% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 71,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 51,996 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Toast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

