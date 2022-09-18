The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VGFC) Short Interest Update

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VGFC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 997,200 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the August 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Very Good Food

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Very Good Food stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VGFC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 288,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Very Good Food Price Performance

NASDAQ VGFC opened at $0.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Very Good Food has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $2.98.

Very Good Food Company Profile

Very Good Food ( NASDAQ:VGFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter. Very Good Food had a negative return on equity of 163.04% and a negative net margin of 406.44%.

The Very Good Food Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, distributes, and sells various plant-based cheese, meats, and other food alternatives. The company offers its products through its wholesale and e-commerce stores, and public markets, as well as the Butcher Shop & Restaurant under The Very Good Butchers brand.

