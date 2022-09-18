The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Price Target to $187.00

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $165.00 to $187.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on RRX. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Regal Rexnord from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $173.40.

Shares of RRX stock opened at $139.60 on Wednesday. Regal Rexnord has a 12-month low of $108.28 and a 12-month high of $176.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.15. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In related news, insider John C. Kunze sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total transaction of $158,096.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at $947,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 63.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

