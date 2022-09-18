The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock Position Lessened by American National Bank

American National Bank reduced its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.0 %

Coca-Cola stock opened at $59.54 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $257.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.74.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on KO. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.59.

Insider Activity

In other Coca-Cola news, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.