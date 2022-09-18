The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stake Boosted by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $201,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 51.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,099 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 32.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $94,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 277,632 shares of company stock valued at $17,904,256 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on SCHW. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.15.

NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.87. 12,599,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,013,661. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.