Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.33.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TXT. Cowen set a $86.00 target price on Textron in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cfra lifted their target price on Textron to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Textron in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $62.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.03. Textron has a 1 year low of $57.11 and a 1 year high of $79.45.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 6.43%. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Textron will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Textron by 401.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Textron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Textron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

