Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by S.C. Financial Services Inc.

S.C. Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 280.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.6 %

In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $165.26 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.66. The firm has a market cap of $151.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.09.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.33%.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

