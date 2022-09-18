Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TCBI. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.29.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $62.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.50. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $48.79 and a 12 month high of $71.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.15). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 18.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.35 per share, for a total transaction of $522,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,541,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 2,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.54 per share, for a total transaction of $54,772.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,743.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.35 per share, with a total value of $522,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,541,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 57,805 shares of company stock worth $3,230,924. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,268,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,311,000 after buying an additional 158,815 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,582,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,023,000 after buying an additional 70,042 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 68.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,964,000 after buying an additional 927,419 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,374.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,518,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,473,000 after buying an additional 1,415,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 955,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,593,000 after buying an additional 88,596 shares in the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Capital Bancshares



Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

