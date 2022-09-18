Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Upgraded at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $316.67 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BNP Paribas lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $233.33 to $200.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $344.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $333.33 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Tesla to $383.33 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $282.43.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $303.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $942.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $281.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.54. Tesla has a one year low of $206.86 and a one year high of $414.50.

Insider Activity

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.93, for a total transaction of $7,321,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,222. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $791.50, for a total value of $2,770,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,278,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.93, for a total transaction of $7,321,912.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,750 shares of company stock worth $39,835,410 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.4% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 18.2% in the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 999 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 8.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 15,260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $16,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,959 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.