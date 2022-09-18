Terex (NYSE:TEX) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TEX. Citigroup raised their target price on Terex from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Terex from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Terex from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Terex from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Terex from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terex currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.25.

Terex Stock Performance

Terex stock opened at $32.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.89. Terex has a 52-week low of $26.64 and a 52-week high of $51.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.60.

Terex Announces Dividend

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Terex had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 5.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Terex will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terex

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Terex by 391.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Terex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Featured Stories

