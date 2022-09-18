TEN Price Reaches $0.0095 (TENFI)

TEN (TENFI) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last seven days, TEN has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. TEN has a market capitalization of $504,495.89 and $11,682.00 worth of TEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TEN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004817 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000394 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00030440 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC.

About TEN

TEN (CRYPTO:TENFI) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2021. TEN’s total supply is 77,484,257 coins and its circulating supply is 52,984,643 coins. TEN’s official Twitter account is @tenfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TEN

According to CryptoCompare, “TEN, the Token Enrichment Network, is powered by Binance Smart Chain, TEN Finance leverages the innovations brought to the market by first generation DeFi projects and integrates emerging technologies to enhance yield optimization in a simple yet efficient manner.TEN simplifies the staking process with the most liquid BSC Liquidity Pools while provides a robust yield earning environment for the users.”

According to CryptoCompare, "TEN, the Token Enrichment Network, is powered by Binance Smart Chain, TEN Finance leverages the innovations brought to the market by first generation DeFi projects and integrates emerging technologies to enhance yield optimization in a simple yet efficient manner.TEN simplifies the staking process with the most liquid BSC Liquidity Pools while provides a robust yield earning environment for the users."

