Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Short Interest Update

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a decrease of 29.3% from the August 15th total of 2,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEF. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,284,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,685,000 after buying an additional 120,199 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 154.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 103,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 62,846 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 240,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 15,256 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 465,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 26,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 708,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 31,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Telefónica from €4.10 ($4.18) to €3.50 ($3.57) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Telefónica from €4.70 ($4.80) to €4.10 ($4.18) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Telefónica from €4.80 ($4.90) to €4.68 ($4.78) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.36.

Telefónica Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:TEF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.83. 1,369,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,525,759. Telefónica has a 12-month low of $3.78 and a 12-month high of $5.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 47.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.50.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Telefónica had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Telefónica will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telefónica Company Profile

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

See Also

