TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Short Interest Down 28.2% in August

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,680,000 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the August 15th total of 9,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,302,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,852 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the first quarter valued at approximately $784,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in TEGNA by 39.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 256,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 72,912 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in TEGNA by 154.8% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 434,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,733,000 after acquiring an additional 264,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Huber Research upgraded shares of TEGNA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

TEGNA Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TGNA traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,578,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. TEGNA has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $23.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.19 and its 200 day moving average is $21.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.78.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $784.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.78 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 20.18%. TEGNA’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TEGNA will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEGNA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.17%.

About TEGNA

(Get Rating)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.