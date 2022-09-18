Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $51.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $41.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 58.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TECK. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$52.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.66.

Teck Resources stock opened at $32.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.21 and its 200-day moving average is $36.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.82. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $45.90. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.09.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 28.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Teck Resources by 19.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the first quarter worth $70,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Teck Resources by 22.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 158,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,411,000 after purchasing an additional 29,167 shares during the period. Robotti Robert bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,882,000. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Teck Resources by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,098,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,514,000 after purchasing an additional 829,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

