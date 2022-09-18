Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,430,000 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the August 15th total of 23,530,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 177.2% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,566,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,787,000 after purchasing an additional 505,997 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $77.89. 10,604,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,709,210. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $73.74 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 40.53%. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen set a $100.00 price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

