TAG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

TAG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:TAGOF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on TAG Immobilien from €30.00 ($30.61) to €17.50 ($17.86) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded TAG Immobilien from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

TAG Immobilien Stock Performance

TAGOF stock opened at $9.31 on Friday. TAG Immobilien has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $9.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.77 and a 200-day moving average of $29.53.

TAG Immobilien Company Profile

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

