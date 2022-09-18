Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Sysco makes up about 1.2% of West Oak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sysco by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,402,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,123,000 after buying an additional 409,441 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Sysco by 11.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,539,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,668,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,695,000 after purchasing an additional 148,215 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sysco by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,545,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,561,000 after purchasing an additional 477,454 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,854,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,028,000 after purchasing an additional 242,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $78.19 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The stock has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.24%.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In other Sysco news, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,879.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.13.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.