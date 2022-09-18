Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Cut to Neutral at Guggenheim

Guggenheim lowered shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SYNH. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Syneos Health to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair lowered Syneos Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Syneos Health from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.10.

Syneos Health Trading Down 1.9 %

Syneos Health stock opened at $51.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.74. Syneos Health has a 12 month low of $50.74 and a 12 month high of $104.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Syneos Health

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Syneos Health’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Syneos Health will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Syneos Health news, CEO Michelle Keefe sold 8,333 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total value of $606,725.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,877.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michelle Keefe sold 8,333 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total value of $606,725.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,877.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,149 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $84,060.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,853.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,443 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syneos Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 16.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,527,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,330 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 490.6% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,427,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,001 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 576.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,343,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,983 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 33.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,868,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,229,000 after acquiring an additional 723,812 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 39.1% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,359,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,002,000 after acquiring an additional 663,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health Company Profile



Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Recommended Stories

