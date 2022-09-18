Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,728 shares during the quarter. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF comprises about 0.7% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 45.5% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 274,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,823,000 after acquiring an additional 14,299 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 83,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 10,846 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF stock opened at $35.17 on Friday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $34.36 and a 1-year high of $43.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.73.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

