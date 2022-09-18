Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Invests $419,000 in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,305,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,634,000 after purchasing an additional 92,693 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,269,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 71.5% in the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 132,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after acquiring an additional 55,288 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 429.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 970,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,021,000 after acquiring an additional 787,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $139,000.

JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

JAGG stock opened at $46.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.71. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $54.95.

