Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 14,271 Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,271 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1,031.6% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 929,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,327,000 after purchasing an additional 846,981 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,376,000 after acquiring an additional 80,787 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $385,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 253,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,030,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,309,000 after acquiring an additional 234,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

In other news, Director Gary Torgow acquired 19,382 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 893,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,523,582.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Gary Torgow acquired 19,382 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 893,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,523,582.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,308,457.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $13.71 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.55.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 55.36%.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.