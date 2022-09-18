Stone Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Stone Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Stone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $39.56 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $53.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.62.

